Wandem Sound System + Stand High Patrol… – Dub Camp Launch party Carrière (La), 19 novembre 2021, Saint-Herblain.

2021-11-19

Horaire : 21:00 04:00

Gratuit : non Prévente : 20 € (hors frais de loc) – Billetterie : www.assogetup.com/billetterieSur place : 25 € (Espèces et CB acceptés)

L’asso Get Up! revient à La Carrière pour une nouvelle Dub Camp Launch party qui s’annonce MAD. Cette fois c’est le sound system bordelais Wandem qui viendra poser ses stacks pour faire vibrer la salle. Pour compléter ce line up 5 étoiles, on invite aussi les dubabub musketeers de Stand High Patrol (Pupajim, Rootystep, Mac Gyver & Merry) et OBF feat. Charlie P & Sr Wilson ! Massives, ready for da session ?

Carrière (La) adresse1} Bourg Saint-Herblain 44800 Bourg

