RANDO-MOSELLE – WALSCHBRONN À TRAVERS LES ÉPOQUES À LA CROISÉE DES PATRIMOINES ET DES VALLÉES 69 rue de l’église, 29 mai 2023, Walschbronn.

Au départ de l’église du village en passant par le hameau de Dorst, sa chapelle et son cimetière mennonite, vous clôturerez votre marche au sommet des ruines du château de Weckersburg datant du 15ème siècle.

M. Olivier Jarry de la Société d’Histoire et d’Archéologie de Lorraine saura vous faire voyager à travers l’Histoire le temps d’une randonnée en évoquant le patrimoine culturel, religieux et historique de Walschbronn et ses alentours.. Tout public

Lundi 2023-05-29 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-29 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

69 rue de l’église Parking de l’église de Walschbronn

Walschbronn 57720 Moselle Grand Est



Starting from the village church and passing through the hamlet of Dorst, its chapel and its Mennonite cemetery, you will end your walk at the top of the ruins of the Weckersburg castle dating from the 15th century.

Mr. Olivier Jarry of the Society of History and Archaeology of Lorraine will take you on a journey through history during this hike, evoking the cultural, religious and historical heritage of Walschbronn and its surroundings.

Partiendo de la iglesia del pueblo y pasando por la aldea de Dorst, su capilla y su cementerio menonita, terminará su paseo en lo alto de las ruinas del castillo de Weckersburg, que data del siglo XV.

El Sr. Olivier Jarry, de la Sociedad de Historia y Arqueología de Lorena, le hará viajar a través de la historia durante el recorrido, evocando el patrimonio cultural, religioso e histórico de Walschbronn y sus alrededores.

Von der Dorfkirche aus wandern Sie durch den Weiler Dorst mit seiner Kapelle und dem mennonitischen Friedhof. Den Abschluss Ihrer Wanderung bilden die Ruinen der Weckersburg aus dem 15.

Herr Olivier Jarry von der Société d’Histoire et d’Archéologie de Lorraine wird Sie auf eine Reise durch die Geschichte mitnehmen und Ihnen das kulturelle, religiöse und historische Erbe von Walschbronn und seiner Umgebung näher bringen.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-28 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE