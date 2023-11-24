CLARI WALDECK Nantes, 24 novembre 2023, Nantes.

CLARI Vendredi 24 novembre, 19h30 WALDECK

Instagram

Facebook

Vidéo

WALDECK 1 place Waldeck Rousseau, 44000 Nantes Nantes 44000 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@cl.a.r.i) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/278992146_518992583145133_1942766954772706786_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=103&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=doZAUjKcRWkAX9kwkbT&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfB783Xn1F6PDgr50NpvCl28CF0K90PV3qSp9RJwy7Zuog&oe=65085FC0 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/cl.a.r.i/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/cl.a.r.i?fbclid=IwAR1di_OZS-mS5lDofu6Fmu5PZ2JjJ38cl_RekONeVC5Wd1KLuFG0HO76EoI »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/cl.a.r.ii »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Clari », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Red Hot Chili Peppers est un de mes groupes pru00e9fu00e9ru00e9s. Ju2019aime bien Dave Navarro (le guitariste qui jouait u00e0 la u00e9poque de cette chanson – en ru00e9alitu00e9 ju2019aime bien tous les guitaristes qui sont passu00e9s par le groupe hahah) Ju2019ai beaucoup u00e9coutu00e9 cette chanson, mais ju2019ai u00e9tu00e9 chercher seulement il y a quelques mois les accords pour la jouer – il y avait que 2 accords! Ju2019ai essayu00e9 de faire un style plutu00f4t samba et le ru00e9sultat est lu00e0 :) ju2019espu00e8re que u00e7a vous plait :)nnRed Hot Chili Peppers u00e9 uma das minhas bandas favoritas, eu adoro o Dave Navarro (o guitarrista da u00e9poca dessa mu00fasica)u2026 (na verdade eu gosto de todos os guitarristas que ja passaram pela banda hahah) Eu ju00e1 ouvi muuito essa mu00fasica, mas su00f3 alguns meses atru00e1s eu fui procurar a cifra pra toca-la – tinham su00f3 dois acordes! Tentei tocar num estilo meio samba e o resultado tu00e1 au00ed! Espero que vcs gostem!nnnRed Hot Chili Peppers is one of my favorite bands. I really like Dave Navarro (the guitarrist that played at the time that this song was released)u2026 (actually i like all of the guitarrists that already had passed by the band hahah) Iu2019ve listened this song a lot of times, but only a few months ago I searched for the chords – there were only two! I tried to play in a samba way and thereu2019s the result! I hope youu2019ll like it!nnnInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/cl.a.r.inTiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/cl.a.rinFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/cl.a.r.iinnnnnn#rhcp #redhotchilipeppers #aeroplane #cover #braziliancover #davenavarro #flea #anthonykiedis #chadsmith #johnfrusciante », « type »: « video », « title »: « Aeroplane – Red Hot Chili Peppers (Cover by Clari – Brazilian Version) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/xPGHbNRCuRg/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPGHbNRCuRg », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC04fPyj13gEhCJqHHGuCcVw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/xPGHbNRCuRg?si=7nSSJLno6jB9yDM7 »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-24T19:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T21:00:00+01:00

2023-11-24T19:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T21:00:00+01:00

voix-guitare