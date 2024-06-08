Vw Castle Party 4 La Chapelle-Blanche-Saint-Martin
Vw Castle Party 4 La Chapelle-Blanche-Saint-Martin, dimanche 9 juin 2024.
Vw Castle Party 4 La Chapelle-Blanche-Saint-Martin Indre-et-Loire
4ème meeting de Volkswagen anciennes à moteur arrière sur 2 jours avec son village de 48 exposants, 5 concerts live, feu d’artifice, concours pin-up, expo rétro camping/dragster/buggy/pré 57, cruising, visite du château et pleins d’autres animations.
Restauration sur place.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-06-09 09:00:00
fin : 2024-06-09 17:00:00
La Chapelle-Blanche-Saint-Martin 37240 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire touraine.vw.evenements@gmail.com
L’événement Vw Castle Party 4 La Chapelle-Blanche-Saint-Martin a été mis à jour le 2024-04-10 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire