2023-06-10

Indre-et-Loire La Chapelle-Blanche-Saint-Martin Meeting pour Volkswagen anciennes à moteur arrière.

Au programme : camping-rétro, camping-village avec 55 exposants, 5 concerts avec Dj-Top 20, concours de pin-up, cruising, visite du château, restauration, buvette, douche, sanitaire.

Programmation des 5 concerts : Ronan One Man Band (dimanche 14h30 et 16h30) La Bedoune (samedi 20h) Ady & The Hop Pickers (samedi 21h30) YRB Dup (samedi 18h) Leela (samedi 16h) et la troupe Go Swing Chinon (dimanche 11h) pour la danse. Meeting pour Volkswagen anciennes à moteur arrière.

touraine.vw.evenements@gmail.com +33 6 08 13 30 35 https://www.touraine-vw-evenements.fr/

