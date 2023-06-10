VW Castle Party 3 La Chapelle-Blanche-Saint-Martin La Chapelle-Blanche-Saint-Martin
VW Castle Party 3, 10 juin 2023, La Chapelle-Blanche-Saint-Martin La Chapelle-Blanche-Saint-Martin.
VW Castle Party 3
La Chapelle-Blanche-Saint-Martin Indre-et-Loire
2023-06-10 – 2023-06-10
La Chapelle-Blanche-Saint-Martin
Indre-et-Loire
La Chapelle-Blanche-Saint-Martin
Meeting pour Volkswagen anciennes à moteur arrière.
Au programme : camping-rétro, camping-village avec 55 exposants, 5 concerts avec Dj-Top 20, concours de pin-up, cruising, visite du château, restauration, buvette, douche, sanitaire.
Programmation des 5 concerts : Ronan One Man Band (dimanche 14h30 et 16h30) La Bedoune (samedi 20h) Ady & The Hop Pickers (samedi 21h30) YRB Dup (samedi 18h) Leela (samedi 16h) et la troupe Go Swing Chinon (dimanche 11h) pour la danse.
Meeting pour Volkswagen anciennes à moteur arrière.
Au programme : camping-rétro, camping-village avec 55 exposants, 5 concerts avec Dj-Top 20, concours de pin-up, cruising, visite du château, restauration, buvette, douche, sanitaire.
touraine.vw.evenements@gmail.com +33 6 08 13 30 35 https://www.touraine-vw-evenements.fr/
La Chapelle-Blanche-Saint-Martin
dernière mise à jour : 2023-02-21 par