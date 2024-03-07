Voyage sonore Le Panier du Bien-Être Saint-Pol-de-Léon
Voyage sonore Le Panier du Bien-Être Saint-Pol-de-Léon, jeudi 7 mars 2024.
Voyage sonore Le Panier du Bien-Être Saint-Pol-de-Léon Finistère
Découvrez les bienfaits des sons thérapeuthiques. Didjeridoo, tambour, carillon, bol chantant… Avec Corinne Porhel, sonothérapeuthe.
12 places maximum. Sur réservation. .
Début : 2024-03-07 18:30:00
fin : 2024-03-07 19:30:00
Le Panier du Bien-Être 3 rue au Lin
Saint-Pol-de-Léon 29250 Finistère Bretagne
