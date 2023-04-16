Nettoyons la nature Parc bellevue, 16 avril 2023, Vouziers.

Le matin, participez au ramassage collectif de déchetsdans la nature. Tout le monde peut s’y inscrire !(coupon présent dans ce bulletin ou partéléphone au 06 37 73 33 18 ou 03 24 71 59 93)Animations et ateliers de l’après-midiautour de 4 thèmes :- bio-déchets- tri sélectif- compostage- tourisme et déchetsProgramme :De 8h30 à 12h30Opération nettoyageDe 12h30 à 14hFood Truck (sucré / salé)Pique-nique tiré du sacDe 14h à 17hAteliers et animations.

Parc bellevue

Vouziers 08400 Ardennes Grand Est



In the morning, participate in the collective collection of waste in nature. Everybody can register !(coupon in this bulletin or by phone 06 37 73 33 18 or 03 24 71 59 93)Animations and workshops in the afternoon around 4 themes :- bio-waste- selective sorting- composting- tourism and wasteProgramme :From 8:30 to 12:30Cleaning operationFrom 12:30 to 14:00Food Truck (sweet and salty)Picnic from the bagFrom 14:00 to 17:00Workshops and animations

Por la mañana, participe en la recogida colectiva de residuos en la naturaleza. Todo el mundo puede apuntarse (cupón en este boletín o en los teléfonos 06 37 73 33 18 o 03 24 71 59 93) Actividades y talleres por la tarde en torno a 4 temas: biorresiduos, clasificación selectiva, compostaje, turismo y residuosPrograma: De 8.30 a 12.30 h. Operación de limpieza De 12.30 a 14 h. Camión de comida (dulce y salada) Almuerzo para llevar De 14 a 17 h. Talleres y actividades

Nehmen Sie am Morgen am gemeinsamen Sammeln von Müll in der Natur teil. Jeder kann sich anmelden (Coupon in diesem Newsletter oder telefonisch unter 06 37 73 33 18 oder 03 24 71 59 93)Animationen und Workshops am Nachmittag zu 4 Themen:- Bioabfall- Mülltrennung- Kompostierung- Tourismus und AbfallProgramm:Von 8.30 bis 12.30 UhrAufräumaktionVon 12.30 bis 14 UhrFood Truck (süß / salzig)Picknick aus dem BeutelVon 14 bis 17 UhrWorkshops und Animationen

Mise à jour le 2023-03-04 par Ardennes Tourisme