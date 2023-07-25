EXPOSITION « LAURENCE CANCIANI » Nef Théodelin Vouvant
EXPOSITION « LAURENCE CANCIANI » Nef Théodelin, 25 juillet 2023, Vouvant.
Exposition de peinture par Vouvant Village de Peintres : LAURENCE CANCIANI.
2023-07-25 à ; fin : 2023-07-25 19:00:00. .
Nef Théodelin Place de l’église
Vouvant 85120 Vendée Pays de la Loire
Painting exhibition by Vouvant Village de Peintres : LAURENCE CANCIANI
Exposición de pintura de Vouvant Village de Peintres : LAURENCE CANCIANI
Gemäldeausstellung von Vouvant Village de Peintres: LAURENCE CANCIANI
