WALYCHRISTMAS À WALYGATOR Voie romaine Maizières-lès-Metz, 16 décembre 2023, Maizières-lès-Metz.

Maizières-lès-Metz,Moselle

Walygator Grand Est se transforme en un véritable paradis hivernal, vous offrant la magie de Noël à l’état pur près de Metz. Le parc se pare de décorations scintillantes et d’illuminations festives, créant une atmosphère enchantée pour toute la famille. Avec ses 22 attractions* adaptées à tous les âges, venez rencontrer le Père Noël et ses lutins, immortalisez des moments précieux et partagez votre liste de souhaits.

Waly se pare de ses plus belles lumières de Noël pour une célébration inoubliable !

Plongez dans l’enchantement de Noël avec une patinoire de 200m², des animations de rue pour émerveiller les petits et les grand.

Ne laissez pas passer cette opportunité magique !. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-16 11:00:00 fin : 2023-12-17 19:00:00. 0 EUR.

Voie romaine Walygator

Maizières-lès-Metz 57280 Moselle Grand Est



Walygator Grand Est is transformed into a winter wonderland, bringing you pure Christmas magic near Metz. The park is decked out in glittering decorations and festive illuminations, creating an enchanted atmosphere for the whole family. With 22 attractions* suitable for all ages, come and meet Santa and his elves, capture precious moments and share your wish list.

Waly is decked out in its finest Christmas lights for an unforgettable celebration!

Immerse yourself in the enchantment of Christmas with a 200m² ice rink and street entertainment to delight young and old alike.

Don’t miss this magical opportunity!

Walygator Grand Est se transforma en un paraíso invernal para ofrecerte la magia de la Navidad cerca de Metz. El parque se engalana con brillantes decoraciones y luces festivas, creando una atmósfera encantada para toda la familia. Con 22 atracciones* para todas las edades, venga a conocer a Papá Noel y sus duendes, capture momentos preciosos y comparta su lista de deseos.

Waly se engalana con sus mejores luces navideñas para una celebración inolvidable

Sumérjase en el encanto de la Navidad con una pista de hielo de 200 m² y espectáculos callejeros que harán las delicias de grandes y pequeños.

No se pierda esta oportunidad mágica

Walygator Grand Est verwandelt sich in ein wahres Winterparadies und bietet Ihnen in der Nähe von Metz den puren Zauber der Weihnacht. Der Park ist mit glitzernden Dekorationen und festlichen Beleuchtungen geschmückt, die eine zauberhafte Atmosphäre für die ganze Familie schaffen. Mit seinen 22 Attraktionen*, die für alle Altersgruppen geeignet sind, können Sie den Weihnachtsmann und seine Elfen treffen, kostbare Momente festhalten und Ihre Wunschliste teilen.

Waly erstrahlt im schönsten Weihnachtslicht für eine unvergessliche Feier!

Tauchen Sie ein in den Weihnachtszauber mit einer 200m² großen Eislaufbahn und Straßenanimationen, die Groß und Klein in Staunen versetzen.

Lassen Sie sich diese magische Gelegenheit nicht entgehen!

Mise à jour le 2023-11-16 par DESTINATION AMNEVILLE