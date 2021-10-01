Vive la vie ! La Place des photographes, 1 octobre 2021, Arles.

Vive la vie !

du vendredi 1 octobre au vendredi 29 octobre à La Place des photographes

Plus de 2 000 participations auront été enregistrées. À la clé, une exposition des vingt plus belles photographies dans deux lieux différents en 2021 : Le Festival Confrontations Photo, à Gex en septembre, et La Place des photographes, à Arles en octobre. À cela s’ajoute une dotation de près de 5 000 €, grâce aux partenaires Fujifilm France, DxO et Gleam’Art. **Lauréats Couleur** _Pierre-Frederic Lasserre (Paris) Alison Bounce (Hyères) Cyril Ruchet (Jarville-la-Malgrange) Jérôme Cherrier (Guyancourt) Pia Parolin (Biot) Diane Dufraisy-Couraud (Paris) Pierre Moreau (Bruxelles) Julie Wintrebert (Saint-Gildas-de-Rhuys) Thierry Boitelle (Égly) Maud Evrard (Ruca)_ *_Lauréats Noir et Blanc *_ _Jean-Claude Delalande (Draveil) Olivier Remualdo (Saint-Laurent-du-Var) Florence Amanou (Ravine-des-Cabris) Yvon Buchmann (Battenheim) Julie Wintrebert (Saint-Gildas-de-Rhuys) Sylvain Lagarde (Sainte Radegonde) Philippe Schalk (Oberhausbergen) Jordy Grosborne (Strasbourg) Pinel Eve (Paris) Stephane Rio (Pau)_ [www.competencephoto.com](https://www.competencephoto.com/VIVE-LA-VIE_r170.html) – [www.art-photo-lab.com](https://www.art-photo-lab.com/en/content/vive-la-vie) Photographie de l’affiche © Julie Wintrebert The photographic project Vive la vie ! Compétence Photo / Art Photo Lab _________________ Presentation _In December 2020, in the face of the prevailing dullness, Compétence Photo magazine and the professional laboratory Art Photo Lab are joining forces to launch a call for authors, entitled Vive la vie!_ _It will last nearly eight weeks, with pre-selections being made on a weekly basis. During this period, more than 2,000 entries will have been registered._ _The prize is an exhibition of the twenty most beautiful photographs in two different places in 2021: The Confrontations Photos, in Gex in September, and La Place des photographes, in Arles in October. In addition, there will be a prize of nearly €5,000, thanks to the partners Fujifilm, DxO and Gleam’Art._ [www.competencephoto.com](http://www.competencephoto.com) – [www.art-photo-lab.com](http://www.art-photo-lab.com)

gratuit

En décembre 2020, face à la grisaille ambiante, le magazine Compétence Photo et le laboratoire professionnel Art Photo Lab s’associent pour lancer un appel à auteurs, intitulé Vive la vie

La Place des photographes 1 bis rue reattu, 13200 Arles Arles Centre-Ville Bouches-du-Rhône



