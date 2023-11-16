SOIRÉE DANSANTE BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU Vittel
SOIRÉE DANSANTE BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU Vittel, 16 novembre 2023, Vittel.
Vittel,Vosges
Repas dansant / Beaujolais Nouveau / Tombola gratuite.
Soirée animée par Cyrille RENAUD et Christelle JEANBLANC
Tous les bénéfices sont reversés aux oeuvres sociales du club en faveur de l’enfance handicapée. Adultes
Jeudi 2023-11-16 20:00:00 fin : 2023-11-16 23:59:00. 24 EUR.
Vittel 88800 Vosges Grand Est
Meal and dance / Beaujolais Nouveau / Free raffle.
Hosted by Cyrille RENAUD and Christelle JEANBLANC
All proceeds go to the club’s charity work for disabled children
Cena con baile / Beaujolais Nouveau / Tómbola gratuita.
Organizado por Cyrille RENAUD y Christelle JEANBLANC
Todos los beneficios se destinan a la obra benéfica del club en favor de los niños discapacitados
Tanzmahl / Beaujolais Nouveau / Kostenlose Tombola.
Der Abend wird von Cyrille RENAUD und Christelle JEANBLANC moderiert
Alle Gewinne gehen an die Sozialarbeit des Clubs zugunsten behinderter Kinder
