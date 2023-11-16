SOIRÉE DANSANTE BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEAU Vittel, 16 novembre 2023, Vittel.

Vittel,Vosges

Repas dansant / Beaujolais Nouveau / Tombola gratuite.

Soirée animée par Cyrille RENAUD et Christelle JEANBLANC

Tous les bénéfices sont reversés aux oeuvres sociales du club en faveur de l’enfance handicapée. Adultes

Jeudi 2023-11-16 20:00:00 fin : 2023-11-16 23:59:00. 24 EUR.

Vittel 88800 Vosges Grand Est



Meal and dance / Beaujolais Nouveau / Free raffle.

Hosted by Cyrille RENAUD and Christelle JEANBLANC

All proceeds go to the club’s charity work for disabled children

Cena con baile / Beaujolais Nouveau / Tómbola gratuita.

Organizado por Cyrille RENAUD y Christelle JEANBLANC

Todos los beneficios se destinan a la obra benéfica del club en favor de los niños discapacitados

Tanzmahl / Beaujolais Nouveau / Kostenlose Tombola.

Der Abend wird von Cyrille RENAUD und Christelle JEANBLANC moderiert

Alle Gewinne gehen an die Sozialarbeit des Clubs zugunsten behinderter Kinder

Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE