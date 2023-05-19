SPECTACLE ALEX VIZOREK « AD VITAM », 19 mai 2023, Vittel.

Humour

Alex Vizorek nous propose son nouveau spectacle « AD VITAM ». Spectacle sur la… mort ! Partant du postulat que ça pouvait concerner pas mal de gens ! Il s’appuie

sur la philosophie, la biologie, la culture et sans oublier l’orgasme : appelé aussi la petite mort, Alex Vizorek nous offre avant tout un spectacle sur la VIE.

LE SAVIEZ-VOUS ? Il y a quelques années Alex Vizorek s’était mis au défi d’écrire un spectacle sur l’Art. Il avait questionné et fait rire aux éclats les plus connaisseurs et les plus sceptiques. « Alex Vizorek est une oeuvre d’art » a tourbillonné dans toute la francophonie pour finir en apothéose à L’Olympia. Il fallait un nouveau challenge de taille : Le voici !

Placement assis libre / Tarifs non communiqués

Une coproduction Ville de Vittel / Notice France

Avec la participation financière du Casino Vikings de Vittel. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-05-19 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-19 . EUR.

Vittel 88800 Vosges Grand Est



Humor

Alex Vizorek offers us his new show « AD VITAM ». A show about? death! Starting from the premise that it could concern a lot of people! He relies on

on philosophy, biology, culture and without forgetting the orgasm: also called the small death, Alex Vizorek offers us above all a show on the LIFE.

DID YOU KNOW THAT? A few years ago Alex Vizorek challenged himself to write a show about Art. He had questioned and made the most knowledgeable and the most skeptical laugh out loud. « Alex Vizorek est une oeuvre d’art » toured throughout the French-speaking world and ended with a grand finale at the Olympia. A new challenge was needed: Here it is!

Free seating / Prices not communicated

A co-production of the City of Vittel / Notice France

With the financial participation of the Casino Vikings de Vittel

Humor

Alex Vizorek nos ofrece su nuevo espectáculo « AD VITAM ». Un espectáculo sobre… ¡la muerte! Partiendo de la premisa de que ¡puede preocupar a mucha gente! Se apoya

en la filosofía, la biología, la cultura y sin olvidar el orgasmo: también llamado la pequeña muerte, Alex Vizorek nos ofrece sobre todo un espectáculo sobre la VIDA.

¿LO SABÍA? Hace unos años Alex Vizorek se retó a sí mismo a escribir un espectáculo sobre el Arte. Hizo preguntas e hizo reír a carcajadas incluso a los más entendidos y escépticos. « Alex Vizorek est une oeuvre d’art » recorrió todo el mundo francófono y terminó en un clímax en el Olympia. Hacía falta un nuevo reto: ¡aquí está!

Aforo libre / Precios no comunicados

Una coproducción de la Ciudad de Vittel / Notice France

Con la participación financiera del Casino Vikings de Vittel

Humor

Alex Vizorek präsentiert uns seine neue Show « AD VITAM ». Eine Show über den Tod! Ausgehend von dem Postulat, dass es viele Menschen betrifft! Er stützt sich auf

alex Vizorek bietet uns in erster Linie eine Show über das LEBEN.

WUSSTEN SIE DAS? Vor einigen Jahren hatte sich Alex Vizorek der Herausforderung gestellt, eine Show über die Kunst zu schreiben. Er hatte sowohl die größten Kenner als auch die größten Skeptiker hinterfragt und zum lauten Lachen gebracht. « Alex Vizorek est une œuvre d’art » wirbelte durch die gesamte Frankophonie und endete mit einem Höhepunkt im L’Olympia. Es brauchte eine neue, große Herausforderung: Hier ist sie!

Sitzplätze frei / Preise nicht bekannt gegeben

Eine Koproduktion von Ville de Vittel / Notice France

Mit der finanziellen Beteiligung des Casino Vikings de Vittel

Mise à jour le 2023-03-11 par DESTINATION VITTEL-CONTREXEVILLE