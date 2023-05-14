COURSE DE LA PASSIONNÉE, 14 mai 2023, Vitrimont.

La mairie de Vitrimont et le club Vitrimont Passion organisent ce 14 mai 2023 une course de la Passionnée. Contact : M. Joël BOUCLAINVILLE. Infos au 06 08 85 58 40 ou au 06 69 57 52 40. Mail : joel.bouclainville@orange.fr.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-05-14 à ; fin : 2023-05-14 . 0 EUR.

Vitrimont 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



The town hall of Vitrimont and the club Vitrimont Passion organize this May 14, 2023 a race of the Passionnée. Contact: Mr. Joël BOUCLAINVILLE. Information at 06 08 85 58 40 or 06 69 57 52 40. Mail : joel.bouclainville@orange.fr.

El ayuntamiento de Vitrimont y el club Vitrimont Passion organizan una carrera « La Passionnée » el 14 de mayo de 2023. Contacto: Sr. Joël BOUCLAINVILLE. Información: 06 08 85 58 40 o 06 69 57 52 40. Correo electrónico: joel.bouclainville@orange.fr.

Die Gemeindeverwaltung von Vitrimont und der Club Vitrimont Passion organisieren am 14. Mai 2023 einen Passionslauf. Ansprechpartner: Herr Joël BOUCLAINVILLE. Infos unter 06 08 85 58 40 oder 06 69 57 52 40. Mail: joel.bouclainville@orange.fr.

