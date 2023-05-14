COURSE DE LA PASSIONNÉE Vitrimont
COURSE DE LA PASSIONNÉE, 14 mai 2023, Vitrimont.
La mairie de Vitrimont et le club Vitrimont Passion organisent ce 14 mai 2023 une course de la Passionnée. Contact : M. Joël BOUCLAINVILLE. Infos au 06 08 85 58 40 ou au 06 69 57 52 40. Mail : joel.bouclainville@orange.fr.. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-05-14 à ; fin : 2023-05-14 . 0 EUR.
Vitrimont 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
The town hall of Vitrimont and the club Vitrimont Passion organize this May 14, 2023 a race of the Passionnée. Contact: Mr. Joël BOUCLAINVILLE. Information at 06 08 85 58 40 or 06 69 57 52 40. Mail : joel.bouclainville@orange.fr.
El ayuntamiento de Vitrimont y el club Vitrimont Passion organizan una carrera « La Passionnée » el 14 de mayo de 2023. Contacto: Sr. Joël BOUCLAINVILLE. Información: 06 08 85 58 40 o 06 69 57 52 40. Correo electrónico: joel.bouclainville@orange.fr.
Die Gemeindeverwaltung von Vitrimont und der Club Vitrimont Passion organisieren am 14. Mai 2023 einen Passionslauf. Ansprechpartner: Herr Joël BOUCLAINVILLE. Infos unter 06 08 85 58 40 oder 06 69 57 52 40. Mail: joel.bouclainville@orange.fr.
