Place d’Aligre Quartier Thermal Bourbon-Lancy Saône-et-Loire Quartier Thermal Place d’Aligre
2023-03-31 – 2023-03-31
Bourbon-Lancy
Saône-et-Loire
EUR Découverte de l’histoire de la station thermale installée au cœur du quartier le plus ancien de Bourbon-Lancy. Ensemble architectural du centre hospitalier d’Aligre, dont l’établissement thermal, joyau architectural du XIXe siècle.
