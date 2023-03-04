Visiter la pépinière Barnhaven Plestin-les-Grèves Plestin-les-Grèves
2023-03-04 10:00:00 – 2023-03-05 18:00:00
Les weekends portes-ouvertes auront lieu le 4 et 5 mars 2023 avec pour invité d’honneur Natural Gardens . La pépinière sera ouverte de 10h à 18h en continu.
info@barnhaven.com +33 2 96 35 68 41
