Visite nocturne chez le poète Frédéric Mistral Musée Frédéric Mistral, 14 mai 2022 19:00, Maillane.

Nuit des musées Visite nocturne chez le poète Frédéric Mistral Musée Frédéric Mistral Samedi 14 mai, 19h00 entrée libre

Visite immersive au temps de Frédéric Mistral

Le temps d’une soirée, venez découvrir l’ambiance du XIXe siècle. Dans chaque pièce de la maison vous assisterez à des scénettes représentant la vie d’autrefois, par le biais de lectures (poèmes, récits) chants, et musiques.

Profitez également de l’atmosphère féérique qui règnera dans le jardin, en compagnie d’une artiste lyrique.

Poète de langue provençale, Frédéric Mistral est aussi lexicographe, prix Nobel de littérature en 1904 et cofondateur du Félibrige. Né à Maillane en 1830, il fait bâtir sa demeure en 1876, l’année de son mariage.

Véritable écrin d’un homme illustre, espace de travail et lieu de rencontres littéraires, la maison a été le lieu d’un travail acharné pour la protection et la diffusion d’une langue : le Provençal.

Frédéric Mistral a légué sa demeure ainsi que tout son mobilier, bibliothèque et correspondance à la commune de Maillane, qui assure depuis lors la mission de transmission et de diffusion du patrimoine Mistralien.

Parking situé à 200m

http://museemistral.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/musee.fmistral/?ti=as

Parking located at 200m free entrance Saturday 14 May, 19:00

A poet of Provençal language, Frédéric Mistral is also a lexicographer, winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1904 and co-founder of the Félibrige. Born in Maillane in 1830, he built his home in 1876, the year of his marriage.

A true setting for an illustrious man, a work space and a place for literary encounters, the house was the place of hard work for the protection and dissemination of a language: the Provençal.

Frédéric Mistral bequeathed his home and all its furniture, library and correspondence to the municipality of Maillane, which since then has been responsible for the transmission and dissemination of the Mistralian heritage.

Durante una noche, venga a descubrir el ambiente del siglo XIX. En cada habitación de la casa asistirás a escenarios que representan la vida de antaño, a través de lecturas (poemas, relatos) cantos, y músicas.

Disfrute también de la atmósfera mágica que reinará en el jardín, en compañía de una artista lírica.

entrada libre Sábado 14 mayo, 19:00

11 avenue Lamartine 13910 Maillane 13910 Maillane Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur