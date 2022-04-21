Visite guidée : Petite chapelle et Montjoie Saint-Michel à Mortain-Bocage Mortain-Bocage Mortain-Bocage Catégories d’évènement: Manche

Mortain-Bocage

Place du Château Mortain Mortain-Bocage

2022-04-21 14:30:00

RV à la petite chapelle. Tout public. Durée 2h. Places limitées. Sur inscriptions au bureau d'information touristique de Mortain : 02 33 59 19 74. Tarifs 9€ adultes / 6€ – de 26 ans / 4€ – de 18 ans.

