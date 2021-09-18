Clohars-Carnoët Site abbatial de Saint-Maurice Clohars-Carnoët, Finistère Visite guidée du Site abbatial de Saint Maurice Site abbatial de Saint-Maurice Clohars-Carnoët Catégories d’évènement: Clohars-Carnoët

Finistère

Visite guidée du Site abbatial de Saint Maurice Site abbatial de Saint-Maurice, 18 septembre 2021, Clohars-Carnoët. Visite guidée du Site abbatial de Saint Maurice

du samedi 18 septembre au dimanche 19 septembre à Site abbatial de Saint-Maurice Sur inscription, Pass sanitaire et masque obligatoires.

Suivez le guide et découvrez l’histoire du site pendant une heure. Site abbatial de Saint-Maurice Saint Maurice, 29360, Clohars-Carnoët Clohars-Carnoët Finistère

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-09-18T10:45:00 2021-09-18T12:00:00;2021-09-18T13:30:00 2021-09-18T14:45:00;2021-09-18T17:30:00 2021-09-18T18:45:00;2021-09-19T10:45:00 2021-09-19T12:00:00;2021-09-19T13:30:00 2021-09-19T14:45:00;2021-09-19T17:30:00 2021-09-19T18:45:00

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Clohars-Carnoët, Finistère Autres Lieu Site abbatial de Saint-Maurice Adresse Saint Maurice, 29360, Clohars-Carnoët Ville Clohars-Carnoët lieuville Site abbatial de Saint-Maurice Clohars-Carnoët