Visite guidée du château Château-Musée, 14 mai 2022 20:00, Azay-le-Ferron.

Nuit des musées Visite guidée du château Château-Musée Samedi 14 mai, 20h00

Visite guidée d’environ 15 pièces somptueusement meublées, véritable machine à voyager dans le temps.

Un patrimoine exceptionnel, le château d’Azay-le-Ferron, d’une riche architecture du XVe au XVIIIe siècle, est une véritable machine à voyager dans le temps qui nous transportera à travers les styles et les époques artistiques.

Vous parcourez les nombreux salons, chambres, salle à manger, cuisine, bibliothèque… Soit environ 15 pièces somptueusement meublées dans lesquelles vivait la famille Hersent-Luzarche, propriétaire depuis 1852, qui a légué le domaine à la ville de Tours en 1951.

Le château et son parc sont classés au titre des Monuments historiques depuis 1949 (château) et 1950 (parc). Le château est entré en 1951 dans le patrimoine de la Ville de Tours grâce au legs de Madame Georges Hersent, née Marthe Luzarche d’Azay.

Parking public

http://www.chateau-azay-le-ferron.com/fr/

Public parking Saturday 14 May, 20:00

An exceptional heritage, the castle of Azay-le-Ferron, with a rich architecture from the fifteenth to the eighteenth century, is a true time machine that will transport us through styles and artistic eras. You browse the many living rooms, bedrooms, dining room, kitchen, library… That’s about 15 sumptuously furnished rooms in which the Hersent-Luzarche family lived, owner since 1852, who bequeathed the estate to the city of Tours in 1951. The castle and its park are classified as historical monuments since 1949 (castle) and 1950 (park). The castle entered in 1951 into the heritage of the City of Tours thanks to the bequest of Madame Georges Hersent, née Marthe Luzarche d’Azay.

Sábado 14 mayo, 20:00

31/33 rue Hersent-Luzarche 36290 Azay-le-Ferron 36290 Azay-le-Ferron Centre-Val de Loire