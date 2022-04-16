VISITE DES VERGERS DE LA RONCE Abbaretz Abbaretz
Venez découvrir ce verger agroforestier où la production de fruits laisse toute sa place à la biodiversité.
Tout public
Gratuit
Informations et réservations auprès de la LPO
Sortie organisée par la LPO et Paysans de Nature
+33 2 51 82 02 97
