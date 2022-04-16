VISITE DES VERGERS DE LA RONCE Abbaretz Abbaretz Catégories d’évènement: Abbaretz

Loire-Atlantique

VISITE DES VERGERS DE LA RONCE Abbaretz, 16 avril 2022, Abbaretz. VISITE DES VERGERS DE LA RONCE Abbaretz

2022-04-16 – 2022-04-16

Abbaretz Loire-Atlantique Abbaretz Loire-Atlantique Venez découvrir ce verger agroforestier où la production de fruits laisse toute sa place à la biodiversité. Tout public

Gratuit Informations et réservations auprès de la LPO Sortie organisée par la LPO et Paysans de Nature +33 2 51 82 02 97 Venez découvrir ce verger agroforestier où la production de fruits laisse toute sa place à la biodiversité. Tout public

Gratuit Informations et réservations auprès de la LPO Abbaretz

dernière mise à jour : 2022-01-27 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Abbaretz, Loire-Atlantique Autres Lieu Abbaretz Adresse Ville Abbaretz lieuville Abbaretz Departement Loire-Atlantique

Abbaretz Abbaretz Loire-Atlantique https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/abbaretz/

VISITE DES VERGERS DE LA RONCE Abbaretz 2022-04-16 was last modified: by VISITE DES VERGERS DE LA RONCE Abbaretz Abbaretz 16 avril 2022 Abbaretz Loire-Atlantique

Abbaretz Loire-Atlantique