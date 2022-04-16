VISITE DES VERGERS DE LA RONCE Abbaretz, 16 avril 2022, Abbaretz.

VISITE DES VERGERS DE LA RONCE Abbaretz
2022-04-16 – 2022-04-16
Abbaretz Loire-Atlantique Abbaretz Loire-Atlantique

  Venez découvrir ce verger agroforestier où la production de fruits laisse toute sa place à la biodiversité.

Tout public
Gratuit

Informations et réservations auprès de la LPO

Sortie organisée par la LPO et Paysans de Nature

+33 2 51 82 02 97

Abbaretz
