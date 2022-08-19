VISITE DE LA CASERNE DES POMPIERS À PONT-CHÂTEAU Pontchâteau, 19 août 2022, Pontchâteau.

VISITE DE LA CASERNE DES POMPIERS À PONT-CHÂTEAU
boulevard Pellé de Quéral Pontchâteau Loire-Atlantique  
2022-08-19 – 2022-08-19

Pontchâteau
Loire-Atlantique

  4 ateliers :
– Organisation des secours
– Incendie
– Secours routier
– Secours à personne

2 horaires : 14h et 15h45

Inscription obligatoire au 02 40 88 00 87

