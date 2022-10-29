VISITE CULTURELLE « LES PEINTRES DE LA COLONIE D’ETAPLES SUR MER »
VISITE CULTURELLE « LES PEINTRES DE LA COLONIE D’ETAPLES SUR MER »
2022-10-29 – 2022-10-29
par le musée « Quentovic »
Durée : 1 h 30. Sur réservation : 2 personnes minimum et 35 personnes maximum
Tarifs : 3,7 € par adulte – 2,7 € par enfant
Départ de l’Office Municipal de Tourisme
Renseignements et Inscriptions : OFFICE MUNICIPAL DE TOURISME : 03.21.09.56.94
dernière mise à jour : 2021-12-30 par