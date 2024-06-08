Visite commentée Le Parc St Romain Citadelle et capucins Rue Saint Romain Romans-sur-Isère
Samedi 8 juin 2024 14h30
NOUVEAU Visite commentée LE PARC SAINT ROMAIN Citadelle et Capucins.
RDV Belvédère St Romain, rue Saint Romain,
devant la table d’orientation, Romans
Début : 2024-06-08 14:30:00
Rue Saint Romain Belvédère St Romain (devant la table d’orientation)
Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes contact@romans-patrimoine.com
