Visite commentée de l’exposition Voyage(S) En Orient Rives-en-Seine, 30 août 2021, Rives-en-Seine.

Visite commentée de l’exposition Voyage(S) En Orient 2021-08-30 15:00:00 – 2021-08-30 15:45:00 Quai Victor Hugo Maison Vacquerie Musée Victor Hugo
Rives-en-Seine Seine-Maritime

  Visite commentée de l’exposition “Voyage en Orient, Voyage de Normands”, accompagnée par un médiateur culturel du Département.

musees.departementaux@seinemaritime.fr +33 2 35 15 69 11 http://www.museevictorhugo.fr/event/exposition-voyage-en-orient/

