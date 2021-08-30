Rives-en-Seine Rives-en-Seine Rives-en-Seine, Seine-Maritime Visite commentée de l’exposition Voyage(S) En Orient Rives-en-Seine Rives-en-Seine Catégories d’évènement: Rives-en-Seine

Seine-Maritime

Visite commentée de l’exposition Voyage(S) En Orient Rives-en-Seine, 30 août 2021, Rives-en-Seine. Visite commentée de l’exposition Voyage(S) En Orient 2021-08-30 15:00:00 – 2021-08-30 15:45:00 Quai Victor Hugo Maison Vacquerie Musée Victor Hugo

Rives-en-Seine Seine-Maritime Visite commentée de l’exposition “Voyage en Orient, Voyage de Normands”, accompagnée par un médiateur culturel du Département. Visite commentée de l’exposition “Voyage en Orient, Voyage de Normands”, accompagnée par un médiateur culturel du Département. musees.departementaux@seinemaritime.fr +33 2 35 15 69 11 http://www.museevictorhugo.fr/event/exposition-voyage-en-orient/ Visite commentée de l’exposition “Voyage en Orient, Voyage de Normands”, accompagnée par un médiateur culturel du Département. dernière mise à jour : 2021-06-22 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Rives-en-Seine, Seine-Maritime Autres Lieu Rives-en-Seine Adresse Quai Victor Hugo Maison Vacquerie Musée Victor Hugo Ville Rives-en-Seine lieuville 49.51011#0.67267