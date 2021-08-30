Visite commentée de l’exposition Voyage(S) En Orient Rives-en-Seine Rives-en-Seine
Visite commentée de l’exposition Voyage(S) En Orient Rives-en-Seine, 30 août 2021, Rives-en-Seine.
Visite commentée de l’exposition Voyage(S) En Orient 2021-08-30 15:00:00 – 2021-08-30 15:45:00 Quai Victor Hugo Maison Vacquerie Musée Victor Hugo
Rives-en-Seine Seine-Maritime
Visite commentée de l’exposition “Voyage en Orient, Voyage de Normands”, accompagnée par un médiateur culturel du Département.
Visite commentée de l’exposition “Voyage en Orient, Voyage de Normands”, accompagnée par un médiateur culturel du Département.
musees.departementaux@seinemaritime.fr +33 2 35 15 69 11 http://www.museevictorhugo.fr/event/exposition-voyage-en-orient/
Visite commentée de l’exposition “Voyage en Orient, Voyage de Normands”, accompagnée par un médiateur culturel du Département.
dernière mise à jour : 2021-06-22 par