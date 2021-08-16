Rives-en-Seine Rives-en-Seine Rives-en-Seine, Seine-Maritime Visite commentée de l’exposition Voyage(S) En Orient Rives-en-Seine Rives-en-Seine Catégories d’évènement: Rives-en-Seine

Visite commentée de l’exposition Voyage(S) En Orient Rives-en-Seine, 16 août 2021-16 août 2021, Rives-en-Seine. Visite commentée de l’exposition Voyage(S) En Orient 2021-08-16 15:00:00 – 2021-08-16 15:45:00 Quai Victor Hugo Maison Vacquerie Musée Victor Hugo

Visite commentée de l'exposition « Voyage en Orient, Voyage de Normands », accompagnée par un médiateur culturel du Département.

musees.departementaux@seinemaritime.fr
+33 2 35 15 69 11
http://www.museevictorhugo.fr/event/exposition-voyage-en-orient/

