Visite commentée de l’exposition Voyage(S) En Orient Rives-en-Seine Rives-en-Seine
Visite commentée de l’exposition Voyage(S) En Orient Rives-en-Seine, 16 août 2021-16 août 2021, Rives-en-Seine.
Visite commentée de l’exposition Voyage(S) En Orient 2021-08-16 15:00:00 – 2021-08-16 15:45:00 Quai Victor Hugo Maison Vacquerie Musée Victor Hugo
Rives-en-Seine Seine-Maritime Rives-en-Seine
Visite commentée de l’exposition « Voyage en Orient, Voyage de Normands », accompagnée par un médiateur culturel du Département.
musees.departementaux@seinemaritime.fr +33 2 35 15 69 11 http://www.museevictorhugo.fr/event/exposition-voyage-en-orient/
