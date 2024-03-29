VISITA GUIADA LAS 9 ESCLUSAS DE FONSERANES EN EL CANAL DU MIDI Béziers
VISITA GUIADA LAS 9 ESCLUSAS DE FONSERANES EN EL CANAL DU MIDI Béziers, vendredi 29 mars 2024.
VISITA GUIADA LAS 9 ESCLUSAS DE FONSERANES EN EL CANAL DU MIDI Béziers Hérault
Es la estructura principal más impresionante del Canal du Midi con sus 8 cuencas, 9 esclusas y 25 metros de desnivel. Construidas en el siglo XVII por Riquet, un visionario y perseverante natural de Béziers, dieron fama a este antiguo Canal Real y atraen a medio millón de visitantes al año. ¡Ven y descúbrelos!
VISITA GUIADA EN ESPANOL
Es la estructura principal más impresionante del Canal du Midi con sus 8 cuencas, 9 esclusas y 25 metros de desnivel. Construidas en el siglo XVII por Riquet, un visionario y perseverante natural de Béziers, dieron fama a este antiguo Canal Real y atraen a medio millón de visitantes al año. ¡Ven y descúbrelos! EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-29 16:30:00
fin : 2024-03-29 17:30:00
rue du Canal royal
Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie accueil.tourisme@beziers-mediterranee.com
L’événement VISITA GUIADA LAS 9 ESCLUSAS DE FONSERANES EN EL CANAL DU MIDI Béziers a été mis à jour le 2024-02-13 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE