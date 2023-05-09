Festival à vif à Vire Normandie Place Castel, 9 mai 2023, Vire Normandie.

L’édition 2023 du festival à vif s’intitule « Métamorphoses », ce festival se veut un endroit de rencontre et de fête théâtrale autour de l’adolescence ouvert à tous les âges, où les adultes communiquent avec les plus jeunes au travers de spectacles accueillis ou de sa pratique. Programme complet des spectacles et des lieux sur le site internet du Préau..

Vendredi 2023-05-09 à ; fin : 2023-05-17 . .

Place Castel

Vire Normandie 14500 Calvados Normandie



After a 2021 edition in a format reserved for schools, we are eager to develop the festival as we have dreamed it: a place to meet around adolescence through theater; a place of dialogue, listening, and celebration between teenagers but also open to adults, where one speaks to the other through the theater. We think this festival each year with a red thread of reading. The first season was the Age of Possibilities, the second Matière à Vivre. Throughout the 20/21 season, which was disrupted by the health crisis, we listened to and questioned high school students about their feelings about what we were going through. It is above all of humanity that they spoke to us. With the title « Among His Own », this new edition will attempt to translate these issues

Each of the chosen projects questions in its own way family ties, inheritance, transmission, rites of passage and social rules. Landmarks that help us to build ourselves and on which we refocus in times of crisis, but which can also hinder us, lock us in, and sometimes require us to free ourselves from them in order to find our identity.

Around the shows, each of which will evoke this theme in its own way, we will propose a number of moments of meeting, reflection, and restitution of work undertaken throughout the season by the young people we work with. We will multiply the places of conviviality which we missed so much last season. So reserve the time to meet us, to meet your friends, to meet each other.

La edición 2023 del festival à vif se titula « Métamorphoses ». Este festival pretende ser un lugar de encuentro y celebración teatral en torno a la adolescencia, abierto a todas las edades, donde los adultos se comuniquen con los más jóvenes a través de los espectáculos que acoge o de su práctica. Programa completo de espectáculos y lugares de celebración en la página web de Préau.

Die Ausgabe 2023 des Festivals à vif trägt den Titel « Métamorphoses ». Dieses Festival versteht sich als ein Ort der Begegnung und des Theaterfestes rund um die Adoleszenz, der allen Altersgruppen offen steht, wo Erwachsene mit den Jüngeren durch die aufgenommenen Aufführungen oder ihre Praxis kommunizieren. Vollständiges Programm der Aufführungen und Orte auf der Website von Le Préau.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche