FESTIVAL CHAP 2023 – DÉCOUVERTE, ANIMATIONS ATELIER MIDI 32, 6 mai 2023, Viols-le-Fort.

L’Atelier Midi 32 vous propose de venir rencontrer et de découvrir le travail des artisans, des producteurs et des céramistes en Pic Saint-Loup. Buvette et grignotage sur place..

2023-05-06 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-06 . EUR.

Viols-le-Fort 34380 Hérault Occitanie



The Atelier Midi 32 proposes you to come to meet and discover the work of the craftsmen, the producers and the ceramists in Pic Saint-Loup. Refreshments and nibbles on the spot.

El Atelier Midi 32 le invita a conocer y descubrir el trabajo de los artesanos, productores y ceramistas de Pic Saint-Loup. Refrescos y aperitivos in situ.

Das Atelier Midi 32 lädt Sie ein, die Arbeit von Handwerkern, Produzenten und Keramikern in Pic Saint-Loup kennenzulernen und zu entdecken. Getränke und Knabbereien vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-31 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP