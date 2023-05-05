FESTIVAL CHAP 2023 – CABARET-CIRQUE “LES ÉTOILES DU JOLLY ROGER” Viols-le-Fort
FESTIVAL CHAP 2023 – CABARET-CIRQUE “LES ÉTOILES DU JOLLY ROGER”, 5 mai 2023, Viols-le-Fort.
Cirque, musique et dîner-spectacle. Tout public..
2023-05-05 à 19:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-06 . EUR.
Viols-le-Fort 34380 Hérault Occitanie
Circus, music and dinner show. For the general public.
Circo, música y cena-espectáculo. Para el público en general.
Zirkus, Musik und Dinnershow. Für alle Altersgruppen.
