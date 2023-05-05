FESTIVAL CHAP 2023 – CABARET-CIRQUE “LES ÉTOILES DU JOLLY ROGER” Viols-le-Fort Catégories d’Évènement: Hérault

Viols-le-Fort

FESTIVAL CHAP 2023 – CABARET-CIRQUE “LES ÉTOILES DU JOLLY ROGER”, 5 mai 2023, Viols-le-Fort. Cirque, musique et dîner-spectacle. Tout public..

2023-05-05 à 19:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-06 . EUR. Viols-le-Fort 34380 Hérault Occitanie



Circus, music and dinner show. For the general public. Circo, música y cena-espectáculo. Para el público en general. Zirkus, Musik und Dinnershow. Für alle Altersgruppen. Mise à jour le 2023-03-31 par OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Hérault, Viols-le-Fort Autres Adresse Ville Viols-le-Fort Departement Hérault Lieu Ville Viols-le-Fort

Viols-le-Fort Hérault https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/viols-le-fort/

FESTIVAL CHAP 2023 – CABARET-CIRQUE “LES ÉTOILES DU JOLLY ROGER” 2023-05-05 was last modified: by FESTIVAL CHAP 2023 – CABARET-CIRQUE “LES ÉTOILES DU JOLLY ROGER” 5 mai 2023 Viols-le-Fort

Viols-le-Fort Hérault