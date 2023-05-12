FAITES DE LA PRÉHISTOIRE – SITE PRÉHISTORIQUE DE CAMBOUS Viols-en-Laval
Faites de la Préhistoire !
12 au 14 mai 2023
Réalisation d’une charbonnière
Visites guidées et démonstrations d’archéologie expérimentale. Entrée libre..
Viols-en-Laval 34380 Hérault Occitanie
Do some prehistory!
may 12 to 14, 2023
Realization of a charcoal house
Guided tours and demonstrations of experimental archaeology. Free entrance.
¡Haz algo de prehistoria!
del 12 al 14 de mayo de 2023
Creación de un horno de carbón
Visitas guiadas y demostraciones de arqueología experimental. Entrada gratuita.
Machen Sie Prähistorie!
12. bis 14. Mai 2023
Herstellung einer Köhlerei
Geführte Besichtigungen und Vorführungen zur experimentellen Archäologie. Freier Eintritt.
