FAITES DE LA PRÉHISTOIRE – SITE PRÉHISTORIQUE DE CAMBOUS Viols-en-Laval

Viols-en-Laval

FAITES DE LA PRÉHISTOIRE – SITE PRÉHISTORIQUE DE CAMBOUS, 12 mai 2023, Viols-en-Laval. Faites de la Préhistoire ! 12 au 14 mai 2023 Réalisation d’une charbonnière Visites guidées et démonstrations d’archéologie expérimentale. Entrée libre..

2023-05-12 à ; fin : 2023-05-14



Do some prehistory! may 12 to 14, 2023 Realization of a charcoal house Guided tours and demonstrations of experimental archaeology. Free entrance. ¡Haz algo de prehistoria! del 12 al 14 de mayo de 2023 Creación de un horno de carbón Visitas guiadas y demostraciones de arqueología experimental. Entrada gratuita. Machen Sie Prähistorie! 12. bis 14. Mai 2023 Herstellung einer Köhlerei Geführte Besichtigungen und Vorführungen zur experimentellen Archäologie. Freier Eintritt.

