Balade gourmande dans les vignes Vinovalie Côtes d’Olt Parnac, 10 septembre 2023, Parnac.

Parnac,Lot

La cave Vinovalie à Parnac organise la « balade gourmande dans les vignes» le dimanche 10 septembre.

Rendez-vous à la cave

A 11h00, départ pour la randonnée.

Tout au long du parcours (5 à 6 km au total) vous dégusterez une partie de votre repas accompagnée d’une large sélection des vins de la cave, le tout dans la bonne humeur et l’ambiance musicale d’une bandas !

Réservation par mail, téléphone ou sur le site billetweb (lien à venir).

2023-09-10 11:00:00 fin : 2023-09-10 . 36 EUR.

Vinovalie Côtes d’Olt

Parnac 46140 Lot Occitanie



The Vinovalie winery in Parnac is organizing a « gourmet stroll through the vines » on Sunday September 10.

Meet at the winery

At 11:00 am, departure for the walk.

Along the way (5 to 6 km in all), you’ll enjoy part of your meal accompanied by a wide selection of wines from the winery, all in good spirits and to the musical accompaniment of a bandas!

Reservations by e-mail, telephone or on ticketweb (link coming soon)

La bodega Vinovalie de Parnac organiza un « paseo gastronómico por las viñas » el domingo 10 de septiembre.

Cita en la bodega

Salida a las 11h.

A lo largo del recorrido (de 5 a 6 km en total), podrá degustar parte de su comida acompañada de una amplia selección de vinos de la bodega, ¡todo ello de buen humor y con la música de una banda!

Reservas por correo electrónico, teléfono o en el sitio ticketweb (enlace próximamente)

Die Weinkellerei Vinovalie in Parnac organisiert am Sonntag, dem 10. September, einen « Gourmet-Spaziergang durch die Weinberge ».

Treffpunkt am Weingut

Um 11.00 Uhr beginnt die Wanderung.

Auf der gesamten Strecke (insgesamt 5 bis 6 km) werden Sie einen Teil Ihres Essens zusammen mit einer großen Auswahl an Weinen der Kellerei verkosten

Reservierung per E-Mail, Telefon oder auf der Website billetweb (Link folgt in Kürze)

Mise à jour le 2023-06-21 par OT CVL Vignoble