2022-10-17 – 2022-11-30

Sarthe Le Mans Nous vous invitons à l’Exposition-Conférences « VINGT SIECLES DE PEINTURES RESSUSCITEES » par Daniel Lagoutte.

L’artiste sera présent et animera les conférences. mmg@mixtamediartgallery.fr +33 6 88 41 32 62 https://www.mixtamediartgallery.fr/ Mixta Mediart Gallery 4, rue du Vert-Galant Le Mans

