Vin Nouveau chez le Vigneron Indépendant -Vins Xavier SCHNEIDER Eguisheim Eguisheim
Vin Nouveau chez le Vigneron Indépendant -Vins Xavier SCHNEIDER Eguisheim, 25 septembre 2021, Eguisheim.
Vin Nouveau chez le Vigneron Indépendant -Vins Xavier SCHNEIDER 2021-09-25 – 2021-09-25
Eguisheim Haut-Rhin
Dans une ambiance conviviale, vous pourrez déguster du vin nouveau accompagné d’une planchette gourmande de produits locaux : charcuterie, pain, noix, raisins, fromages.
+33 6 85 30 21 59
dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-11 par