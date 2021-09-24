Gueberschwihr Gueberschwihr Gueberschwihr, Haut-Rhin Vin Nouveau chez le Vigneron Indépendant – Domaine WECK Clément Gueberschwihr Gueberschwihr Catégories d’évènement: Gueberschwihr

Haut-Rhin

Vin Nouveau chez le Vigneron Indépendant – Domaine WECK Clément Gueberschwihr, 24 septembre 2021, Gueberschwihr. Vin Nouveau chez le Vigneron Indépendant – Domaine WECK Clément 2021-09-24 – 2021-09-24

Gueberschwihr Haut-Rhin Dans une ambiance conviviale, vous pourrez déguster du vin nouveau accompagné d’une planchette gourmande de produits locaux : charcuterie, pain, noix, raisins, fromages. +33 3 89 49 31 89 dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-11 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Gueberschwihr, Haut-Rhin Autres Lieu Gueberschwihr Adresse Ville Gueberschwihr