Vin Nouveau chez le Vigneron Indépendant – Domaine WECK Clément Gueberschwihr Gueberschwihr
Vin Nouveau chez le Vigneron Indépendant – Domaine WECK Clément Gueberschwihr, 24 septembre 2021, Gueberschwihr.
Vin Nouveau chez le Vigneron Indépendant – Domaine WECK Clément 2021-09-24 – 2021-09-24
Gueberschwihr Haut-Rhin
Dans une ambiance conviviale, vous pourrez déguster du vin nouveau accompagné d’une planchette gourmande de produits locaux : charcuterie, pain, noix, raisins, fromages.
+33 3 89 49 31 89
dernière mise à jour : 2021-08-11 par