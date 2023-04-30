Marché et bourse aux plantes à Villetrun Villetrun Catégories d’évènement: Loir-et-Cher

Villetrun

Marché et bourse aux plantes à Villetrun, 30 avril 2023, Villetrun. Les plantes à l’honneur ce dimanche à Villetrun !.

Dimanche 2023-04-30 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-30 18:00:00. EUR. Villetrun 41100 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire



Plants in the spotlight this Sunday at Villetrun! ¡Plantas en el punto de mira este domingo en Villetrun! Pflanzen im Mittelpunkt diesen Sonntag in Villetrun! Mise à jour le 2023-04-17 par OT de Vendome – Territoires Vendomois

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Loir-et-Cher, Villetrun Autres Adresse Ville Villetrun Departement Loir-et-Cher Lieu Ville Villetrun

Villetrun Loir-et-Cher https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/villetrun/

Marché et bourse aux plantes à Villetrun 2023-04-30 was last modified: by Marché et bourse aux plantes à Villetrun 30 avril 2023 Villetrun

Villetrun Loir-et-Cher