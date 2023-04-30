Marché et bourse aux plantes à Villetrun Villetrun
Marché et bourse aux plantes à Villetrun, 30 avril 2023, Villetrun.
Les plantes à l’honneur ce dimanche à Villetrun !.
Dimanche 2023-04-30 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-30 18:00:00. EUR.
Villetrun 41100 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire
Plants in the spotlight this Sunday at Villetrun!
¡Plantas en el punto de mira este domingo en Villetrun!
Pflanzen im Mittelpunkt diesen Sonntag in Villetrun!
Mise à jour le 2023-04-17 par OT de Vendome – Territoires Vendomois