GALA DE CATCH SALLE DES FETES MAURICE THOREZ. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-05-27 à 20:00 (2023-05-19 au ). Tarif : 14.0 à 14.0 euros.

GALA DE CATCHRetrouvez la Ligue Nationale de Catch à Sarre-Union à la salle Polyvalente Corderie, pour un spectacle familiale, riche en divertissements sportifs et haut en couleur.Retrouvez des athlètes plus extraordinaires les uns que les autres !!!Ce spectacle saura ravir petits et grands.Dès maintenant, n’hésitez plus, prenez vos places !!!Début du gala : 20hOuverture des portes : 19h

SALLE DES FETES MAURICE THOREZ VILLERUPT 5, avenue Albert Lebrun Meurthe-et-Moselle

14.0

