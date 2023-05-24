Exposition photo : « Nature divinity – Les 5 éléments » 26 Rue du Général de Gaulle, 24 mai 2023, Villers-sur-Mer.

Exposition de photographies par l’artiste Francis Grosjean.

Thème : formes anthropomorphiques dans les 5 éléments de la nature dans le cercle du Yin et du Yang (bois, terre, feu, eau, métal)..

Vendredi 2023-05-24 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-30 18:00:00. .

26 Rue du Général de Gaulle Le Villare

Villers-sur-Mer 14640 Calvados Normandie



Exhibition of photographs by the artist Francis Grosjean.

Theme: anthropomorphic forms in the 5 elements of nature in the circle of Yin and Yang (wood, earth, fire, water, metal).

Exposición de fotografías del artista Francis Grosjean.

Tema: formas antropomórficas en los 5 elementos de la naturaleza en el círculo del Yin y el Yang (madera, tierra, fuego, agua, metal).

Fotoausstellung des Künstlers Francis Grosjean.

Thema: Anthropomorphe Formen in den 5 Elementen der Natur im Kreis von Yin und Yang (Holz, Erde, Feuer, Wasser, Metall).

