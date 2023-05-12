Spectacle « Les Misérabales » à Villers-sous-Foucarmont Devant la Mairie, 12 mai 2023, Villers-sous-Foucarmont.

19h00 – Rendez-vous devant la mairie pour admirer un spectacle familiale donné par la compagnie « Les batteurs de pavés »

Durée : 50 min – Gratuit – Tout public dès 7 ans

Scénario :

Raconter une histoire aussi triste et sombre que les Misérables de Victor Hugo maintenant, est-ce une bonne idée ? Les destins dramatiques et entrelacés et Jean Valijean, Fantine, Cosette, Javert etThénardier, ont-ils vraiment des choses à nous dire près de deux siècles plus tard ? Oh que oui et on va même rigoler !

Le duo de Batteurs de Pavés revisite de roman phare du XIXème siècle pour en extraire un spectacle tout public et interactif bien à leur sauce, façon bibliothèque rose… pas si rose que ça !

Restauration et buvette sur place – Venez nombreux !

Infos : 06 80 73 76 78 (Samuel)

Mairie de Villers : 02 35 93 61 71.

2023-05-12 à 19:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-12 . .

Devant la Mairie

Villers-sous-Foucarmont 76340 Seine-Maritime Normandie



19h00 ? Meet in front of the town hall to admire a family show given by the company » Les batteurs de pavés »

Duration: 50 min – Free ? All public from 7 years old

Scenario :

Telling a story as sad and dark as Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables now, is it a good idea? Do the dramatic and intertwined fates of Jean Valijean, Fantine, Cosette, Javert and Thénardier really have something to tell us nearly two centuries later? Yes, they do, and we’re going to laugh!

The Batteurs de Pavés duo revisits this 19th century novel to extract an interactive show for the whole audience, in the style of a pink library… not so pink after all!

Catering and refreshments on site ? Come and join us!

Information : 06 80 73 76 78 (Samuel)

Town hall of Villers : 02 35 93 61 71

19h00 ? Cita frente al ayuntamiento para admirar un espectáculo familiar a cargo de la compañía « Les batteurs de pavés »

Duración: 50 min – Gratuito ? Todos los públicos a partir de 7 años

Escenario :

¿Es buena idea contar ahora una historia tan triste y oscura como « Los miserables » de Victor Hugo? ¿Los dramáticos y entrelazados destinos de Jean Valijean, Fantine, Cosette, Javert y Thénardier tienen realmente algo que decirnos casi dos siglos después? Sí, lo tienen, ¡y nos vamos a reír!

El dúo Batteurs de Pavés revisita la novela cumbre del siglo XIX para extraer un espectáculo para todos los públicos e interactivo a su manera, al estilo de una biblioteca rosa… ¡no tan rosa después de todo!

Catering y refrescos in situ ? ¡Acompáñenos!

Información : 06 80 73 76 78 (Samuel)

Ayuntamiento de Villers: 02 35 93 61 71

19h00 ? Treffpunkt vor dem Rathaus, um ein Familienspektakel der Kompanie « Les batteurs de pavés » zu bewundern

Dauer: 50 min – Kostenlos ? Für alle ab 7 Jahren

Szenario:

Ist es eine gute Idee, jetzt eine so traurige und düstere Geschichte wie Victor Hugos « Les Misérables » zu erzählen? Haben uns die dramatischen und miteinander verflochtenen Schicksale von Jean Valijean, Fantine, Cosette, Javert und Thénardier fast zwei Jahrhunderte später wirklich noch etwas zu sagen? Oh ja, und wir werden sogar lachen!

Das Duo Batteurs de Pavés (Pflastersteintreter) hat den Roman aus dem 19. Jahrhundert neu interpretiert, um daraus ein interaktives Spektakel für alle Zuschauer zu machen, das ganz nach ihrem Geschmack ist, im Stil einer rosa Bibliothek… nicht so rosa wie es scheint!

Essen und Trinken vor Ort ? Kommen Sie zahlreich!

Infos: 06 80 73 76 78 (Samuel)

Rathaus von Villers: 02 35 93 61 71

Mise à jour le 2023-04-05 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité