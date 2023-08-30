FÊTE DES VENDANGES Villers-lès-Nancy, 30 août 2023, Villers-lès-Nancy.

Villers-lès-Nancy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Fête des vendanges

La 66e fête des Vendanges promet encore une belle édition à Villers les Nancy.

Au programme : théâtre, danse, musique avec Alexandre Vaz, Allan Théo, Lily Rose, MusicaVillers, Pierre Alex, Phoenix 66, Big band swing orchestra, Aurélie Vosgien et, en final dimanche à 17h : Jeane Manson and The gospel for all. Tout public

Vendredi 2023-08-30 fin : 2023-09-03 . 0 EUR.

Villers-lès-Nancy 54600 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Grape harvest festival

The 66th Fête des Vendanges promises to be another great edition in Villers les Nancy.

On the program: theater, dance, music with Alexandre Vaz, Allan Théo, Lily Rose, MusicaVillers, Pierre Alex, Phoenix 66, Big band swing orchestra, Aurélie Vosgien and, on Sunday at 5pm, the finale: Jeane Manson and The gospel for all

Fiesta de la vendimia

La 66ª Fiesta de la Vendimia promete ser otro gran acontecimiento en Villers les Nancy.

En el programa: teatro, danza, música con Alexandre Vaz, Allan Théo, Lily Rose, MusicaVillers, Pierre Alex, Phoenix 66, Big band swing orchestra, Aurélie Vosgien y, el domingo a las 17:00, el broche final: Jeane Manson y The gospel for all

Fest der Weinlese

Das 66. Fest der Weinlese verspricht wieder eine schöne Ausgabe in Villers les Nancy.

Auf dem Programm stehen Theater, Tanz und Musik mit Alexandre Vaz, Allan Théo, Lily Rose, MusicaVillers, Pierre Alex, Phoenix 66, Big band swing orchestra, Aurélie Vosgien und als Finale am Sonntag um 17 Uhr: Jeane Manson and The gospel for all

