Focalenuart : 13ème exposition de nu artistique Espace Jean Moulin, 29 juillet 2023, Villeréal.

13ème rencontre de nu artistique avec 11 photographes. Invitée d’honneur : Marc Dubord

Entrée libre de 10h à 12h et de 15h à 19h.

Vernissage le 29 juillet à 18h.

Clôture avec la remise de prix du jury le dimanche 6 août à 12h..

2023-07-29 à ; fin : 2023-08-06 19:00:00. .

Espace Jean Moulin Place Jean Moulin

Villeréal 47210 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



13th artistic nude meeting with 11 photographers. Guest of honor: Marc Dubord

Free entrance from 10am to 12pm and from 3pm to 7pm.

Opening on July 29th at 6pm.

Closing with the awarding of prizes by the jury on Sunday, August 6 at 12pm.

13º encuentro de desnudo artístico con 11 fotógrafos. Invitado de honor: Marc Dubord

Entrada gratuita de 10.00 a 12.00 y de 15.00 a 19.00 h.

Inauguración el 29 de julio a las 18.00 h.

Clausura con la entrega de premios del jurado el domingo 6 de agosto a las 12.00 h.

13. künstlerisches Akttreffen mit 11 Fotografen. Ehrengast: Marc Dubord

Freier Eintritt von 10 bis 12 Uhr und von 15 bis 19 Uhr.

Vernissage am 29. Juli um 18 Uhr.

Abschluss mit der Preisverleihung der Jury am Sonntag, den 6. August um 12 Uhr.

