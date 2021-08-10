Estiv’Arts 2021 – « Contraste » – Villeréal – 47210 Espace Jean Moulin, 10 août 2021 10:00-10 août 2021 19:00, Villeréal.
10 – 18 août entrée gratuite https://www.facebook.com/EstivARTS-1897893573812861
Exposition photos-peinture-écriture – Thème « Contraste –
estiv’ARTS 2021
Du mar. 10 août 21 au mer. 18 août 21
Espace Jean Moulin
Place Jean Moulin
Villeréal (47210)
Cette année le thème de l’exposition sera « CONTRASTE ».
10 artistes vous proposent leurs créations : photo, peinture, écriture, créations.
Vernissage le mardi 10 août à 18h
mardi 10 août – 10h00 à 19h00
mercredi 11 août – 10h00 à 19h00
jeudi 12 août – 10h00 à 19h00
vendredi 13 août – 10h00 à 19h00
samedi 14 août – 10h00 à 19h00
dimanche 15 août – 10h00 à 19h00
lundi 16 août – 10h00 à 19h00
mardi 17 août – 10h00 à 19h00
mercredi 18 août – 10h00 à 19h00