Villeréal Espace Jean Moulin Lot-et-Garonne, Villeréal Estiv’Arts 2021 – « Contraste » – Villeréal – 47210 Espace Jean Moulin Villeréal Catégories d’évènement: Lot-et-Garonne

Villeréal

Estiv’Arts 2021 – « Contraste » – Villeréal – 47210 Espace Jean Moulin, 10 août 2021 10:00-10 août 2021 19:00, Villeréal. 10 – 18 août entrée gratuite https://www.facebook.com/EstivARTS-1897893573812861 Exposition photos-peinture-écriture – Thème « Contraste – estiv’ARTS 2021

Du mar. 10 août 21 au mer. 18 août 21

Espace Jean Moulin

Place Jean Moulin

Villeréal (47210)

Cette année le thème de l’exposition sera « CONTRASTE ».

10 artistes vous proposent leurs créations : photo, peinture, écriture, créations.

Vernissage le mardi 10 août à 18h Espace Jean Moulin Villeréal 47210 Villeréal Lot-et-Garonne mardi 10 août – 10h00 à 19h00

mercredi 11 août – 10h00 à 19h00

jeudi 12 août – 10h00 à 19h00

vendredi 13 août – 10h00 à 19h00

samedi 14 août – 10h00 à 19h00

dimanche 15 août – 10h00 à 19h00

lundi 16 août – 10h00 à 19h00

mardi 17 août – 10h00 à 19h00

mercredi 18 août – 10h00 à 19h00

Détails Heure : 10:00 - 19:00 Catégories d’évènement: Lot-et-Garonne, Villeréal Étiquettes évènement : Autres Lieu Espace Jean Moulin Adresse Villeréal Ville Villeréal lieuville Espace Jean Moulin Villeréal