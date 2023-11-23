DÉCROCHEZ-MOI-ÇA Villeneuvette, 23 novembre 2023, Villeneuvette.

Villeneuvette,Hérault

Sous un décor suspendu, sur une piste ronde et dans une arène intime, nous sommes conviés dans un univers singulier où se tutoient maladresses et prouesses, petits riens et extraordinaire, apparence et faux-semblant. Il y aura des corps flottant et swinguant, seuls et magnifiques. Des chapeaux manipulés par un homme lui-même manipulé.

Un cirque intemporel et onirique.

Dès 9 ans..

2023-11-23 19:30:00 fin : 2023-11-23 . EUR.

Villeneuvette 34800 Hérault Occitanie



Under a suspended set, on a round dance floor and in an intimate arena, we’re invited into a singular universe where awkwardness and prowess, small nothings and the extraordinary, appearance and pretense come together. Bodies floating and swinging, alone and magnificent. Hats manipulated by a man who himself is manipulated.

A timeless, dreamlike circus.

Ages 9 and up.

Bajo un decorado suspendido, en una pista de baile redonda y en un recinto íntimo, se nos invita a un universo singular donde la torpeza y la proeza, lo pequeño y lo extraordinario, la apariencia y el fingimiento van de la mano. Habrá cuerpos flotando y balanceándose, solos y magníficos. Sombreros manipulados por un hombre que es él mismo manipulado.

Un circo intemporal y onírico.

A partir de 9 años.

Unter einem hängenden Bühnenbild, auf einer runden Tanzfläche und in einer intimen Arena werden wir in ein einzigartiges Universum eingeladen, in dem sich Ungeschicklichkeit und Kunstfertigkeit, Kleinigkeiten und Außergewöhnliches, Schein und Sein die Hand reichen. Es wird schwebende und schwingende Körper geben, die einsam und wunderschön sind. Hüte, die von einem Mann manipuliert werden, der selbst manipuliert wird.

Ein zeitloser und traumhafter Zirkus.

Ab 9 Jahren.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par OT DU CLERMONTAIS