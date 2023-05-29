Aérofestival Aérodrome Rogé Villeneuve-sur-Lot Catégories d’évènement: Lot-et-Garonne

Villeneuve-sur-Lot

Aérofestival Aérodrome Rogé, 29 mai 2023, Villeneuve-sur-Lot. Retrouvez le programme complet sur : https://aerofestival.fr/.

2023-05-29 à ; fin : 2023-06-04 . EUR.

Aérodrome Rogé

Villeneuve-sur-Lot 47300 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Find the complete program on : https://aerofestival.fr/ Consulte el programa completo en: https://aerofestival.fr/ Das vollständige Programm finden Sie unter: https://aerofestival.fr/

