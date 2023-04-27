Makja – Concert Voix du sud 23 Rue Étienne Marcel Villeneuve-sur-Lot
Le lyrisme habité d’un Léo Ferré traversant des paysages incendiaires.
Durée : 1h30
Tout public..
23 Rue Étienne Marcel
Villeneuve-sur-Lot 47300 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The inhabited lyricism of a Léo Ferré crossing incendiary landscapes.
Duration : 1h30
For the general public.
El lirismo habitado de un Léo Ferré atravesando paisajes incendiarios.
Duración: 1h30
Todos los públicos.
Die bewohnte Lyrik eines Léo Ferré, die durch brandgefährliche Landschaften führt.
Dauer: 1,5 Stunden
Für alle Altersgruppen.
