Makja – Concert Voix du sud 23 Rue Étienne Marcel, 27 avril 2023, Villeneuve-sur-Lot. Le lyrisme habité d’un Léo Ferré traversant des paysages incendiaires.

Durée : 1h30

Tout public..

2023-04-27

23 Rue Étienne Marcel

Villeneuve-sur-Lot 47300 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The inhabited lyricism of a Léo Ferré crossing incendiary landscapes.

Duration : 1h30

For the general public. El lirismo habitado de un Léo Ferré atravesando paisajes incendiarios.

Duración: 1h30

Todos los públicos. Die bewohnte Lyrik eines Léo Ferré, die durch brandgefährliche Landschaften führt.

Dauer: 1,5 Stunden

Mise à jour le 2023-01-04

