Les familles butineuses du 47 52 Rue des Girondins, 22 avril 2023, Villeneuve-sur-Lot.

Au programme :

– Végétalisation d’une oeuvre photo collective avec Lux Studio Lab.

– Lectures contées avec Catherine BOHL

– Spectacle familial à 17h30 « Cailloux » de Chuchoconto

– Ateliers familles avec Le café cantine Bénévoles du 47 et La Ruche Pédagogique

Goûter offert.

2023-04-22 à ; fin : 2023-04-22 18:30:00. EUR.

52 Rue des Girondins La Cabane

Villeneuve-sur-Lot 47300 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



On the agenda:

– Vegetation of a collective photo work with Lux Studio Lab.

– Told readings with Catherine BOHL

– Family show at 5:30 pm « Cailloux » by Chuchoconto

– Family workshops with Le café cantine Bénévoles du 47 and La Ruche Pédagogique

Snack offered

En el programa:

– Vegetación de una obra fotográfica colectiva con Lux Studio Lab.

– Lecturas de cuentos con Catherine BOHL

– Espectáculo familiar a las 17.30 h « Cailloux » de Chuchoconto

– Talleres familiares con Le café cantine Bénévoles du 47 y La Ruche Pédagogique

Merienda ofrecida

Auf dem Programm stehen:

– Begrünung eines kollektiven Fotowerks mit Lux Studio Lab.

– Erzählte Lesungen mit Catherine BOHL

– Familienvorstellung um 17:30 Uhr « Cailloux » von Chuchoconto

– Familienworkshops mit Le café cantine Bénévoles du 47 und La Ruche Pédagogique (Pädagogischer Bienenstock)

Angebotener Imbiss

