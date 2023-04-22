Les familles butineuses du 47 52 Rue des Girondins Villeneuve-sur-Lot
Les familles butineuses du 47 52 Rue des Girondins, 22 avril 2023, Villeneuve-sur-Lot.
Au programme :
– Végétalisation d’une oeuvre photo collective avec Lux Studio Lab.
– Lectures contées avec Catherine BOHL
– Spectacle familial à 17h30 « Cailloux » de Chuchoconto
– Ateliers familles avec Le café cantine Bénévoles du 47 et La Ruche Pédagogique
Goûter offert.
2023-04-22 à ; fin : 2023-04-22 18:30:00. EUR.
52 Rue des Girondins La Cabane
Villeneuve-sur-Lot 47300 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
On the agenda:
– Vegetation of a collective photo work with Lux Studio Lab.
– Told readings with Catherine BOHL
– Family show at 5:30 pm « Cailloux » by Chuchoconto
– Family workshops with Le café cantine Bénévoles du 47 and La Ruche Pédagogique
Snack offered
En el programa:
– Vegetación de una obra fotográfica colectiva con Lux Studio Lab.
– Lecturas de cuentos con Catherine BOHL
– Espectáculo familiar a las 17.30 h « Cailloux » de Chuchoconto
– Talleres familiares con Le café cantine Bénévoles du 47 y La Ruche Pédagogique
Merienda ofrecida
Auf dem Programm stehen:
– Begrünung eines kollektiven Fotowerks mit Lux Studio Lab.
– Erzählte Lesungen mit Catherine BOHL
– Familienvorstellung um 17:30 Uhr « Cailloux » von Chuchoconto
– Familienworkshops mit Le café cantine Bénévoles du 47 und La Ruche Pédagogique (Pädagogischer Bienenstock)
Angebotener Imbiss
Mise à jour le 2023-03-28 par OT du Grand Villeneuvois – CDT47