MARCHÉ DE NOËL Villeneuve-la-Comptal, 17 décembre 2023, Villeneuve-la-Comptal.

Villeneuve-la-Comptal,Aude

Venez au marché de Noël de Villeneuve La Comptal, trouver les derniers cadeaux, rencontrer le Père Noël, participer aux nombreuses animations proposées : photo avec le Père Noël, séance photo, atelier composition en bonbons….

2023-12-17 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-17 18:00:00. .

Villeneuve-la-Comptal 11400 Aude Occitanie



Come to the Villeneuve La Comptal Christmas market, find the latest gifts, meet Santa and take part in the many activities on offer: photo with Santa, photo session, candy workshop…

Acérquese al mercado navideño de Villeneuve La Comptal, encuentre los regalos más novedosos, conozca a Papá Noel y participe en las numerosas actividades propuestas: foto con Papá Noel, sesión de fotos, taller de dulces, etc.

Kommen Sie zum Weihnachtsmarkt von Villeneuve La Comptal, finden Sie die letzten Geschenke, treffen Sie den Weihnachtsmann, nehmen Sie an den zahlreichen angebotenen Animationen teil: Foto mit dem Weihnachtsmann, Fotoshooting, Workshop Komposition aus Süßigkeiten…

Mise à jour le 2023-11-20 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Castelnaudary Lauragais Audois