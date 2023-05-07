Concert d’ Orgue, 7 mai 2023, Villeneuve.

Concert en l’église Saint Pierre et Saint Paul, à l’occasion du Jour de l’Orgue 2023..

2023-05-07 à ; fin : 2023-05-07 . 10 EUR.

Villeneuve 12260 Aveyron Occitanie



Concert in the church of St. Peter and St. Paul, on the occasion of the Organ Day 2023.

Concierto en la iglesia de San Pedro y San Pablo, con motivo del Día del Órgano 2023.

Konzert in der Kirche St. Peter und Paul anlässlich des Orgeltags 2023.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-04 par OT Villefranche-Najac