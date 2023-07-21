CONCERT DE LA SINFONNIETA BARDOU Villemagne-l’Argentière
Villemagne-l’Argentière,Hérault
Villemagne l’Argentière accueille la Sinfonietta Bardou à l’église Saint Majan pour un concert exceptionnel.
Entrée libre – Participation au chapeau.
Villemagne-l’Argentière 34600 Hérault Occitanie
Villemagne l’Argentière welcomes the Sinfonietta Bardou to the church of Saint Majan for an exceptional concert.
Free admission – Hat purchase
Villemagne l’Argentière acoge a la Sinfonietta Bardou en la iglesia de Saint Majan para un concierto excepcional.
Entrada gratuita – Compra de sombreros
Villemagne l’Argentière empfängt die Sinfonietta Bardou in der Kirche Saint Majan für ein außergewöhnliches Konzert.
Freier Eintritt – Teilnahme mit Hut
