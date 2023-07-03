Sup’Biotech Summer School Sup’Biotech Paris, 3 juillet 2023 08:30, Villejuif.

3 – 21 juillet 2023 Sur place 2400€ https://summer-schools.fr/school-supbiotech/

Sup’Biotech’s unique curriculum combines science and engineering coursework with management skills and industry specific technical knowledge.

Sup’Biotech’s unique curriculum combines science and engineering coursework with management skills and industry specific technical knowledge, preparing students for dynamic careers in research, management, and communication roles. Our graduates possess not only the expertise needed in STEM-based careers, but the interpersonal and management skills to effectively deliver their message.

Students come from around the world to study in English, go on our cultural trips, and befriend other students from different cultures in an experience often described by participants as “unforgettable”. Our students also learn about the domestic and international biotechnology markets. Sup’Biotech’s professors come from diverse training and educational backgrounds, such as universities, research centers and industry.

Sup’Biotech’s students are prepared for a wide range of responsibilities in various biotechnology and international corporations, working in the fields of health, cosmetics, environment, pharmaceuticals and agribusiness.

-PROGRAM

Food Science Product Development (bimodal)

New food products are developed and tested every day, then brought to market by companies that have spent millions on R&D. This program has been designed to help our students intimately understand this process. Students will perform food science-related lab work and develop food products, culminating in a project that combines product design with business and marketing concepts.

Lab work is coupled with market research and business implementation to give students a realistic look at the food science industries.

Stem Cells & Genetic Engineering

The 21st century has paved the way for regenerative medicine with the discovery of cell reprogramming and the genetic scissors CRISPR/Cas9 (prononcer crispeur casse nine) allowing DNA manipulation and cell fate controlling.

Nowadays, scientists can create innovative therapies directly from the patient’s cells or even force these sick cells to readopt a healthy phenotype directly on site. These techniques also broadened the arsenal of tools scientists have to mimic and recapitulate diseases on lab bench to better understand them before trying to cure them. Our summer school is designed to give you the tools to understand and carry out these different techniques with a special focus on their therapeutical potential. Icing on the cake, you will even be able to grow your own brain in a dish…

-ALL THE FUN

The Summer Program is as much about having fun as it is about learning!

If you opt for the onsite program, wandering in Paris, walking next to the Eiffel Tower will be your everyday life. Explore the famous monuments in Paris and the French way of life while being immersed in the SUP’Biotech innovative learning experience!

If you choose the online program, a number of cultural and team building activities will be organized virtually: French classes, team building event(s), intercultural workshops and more.

Sup’Biotech Paris 66 Rue Guy Môquet 94800 Villejuif 94800 Villejuif Val-de-Marne

lundi 3 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

mardi 4 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

mercredi 5 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

jeudi 6 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

vendredi 7 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

samedi 8 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

dimanche 9 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

lundi 10 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

mardi 11 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

mercredi 12 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

jeudi 13 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

vendredi 14 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

samedi 15 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

dimanche 16 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

lundi 17 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

mardi 18 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

mercredi 19 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

jeudi 20 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

vendredi 21 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00