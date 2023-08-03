Nuits d’été – Villefranche-du-Queyran Villefranche-du-Queyran, 3 août 2023, Villefranche-du-Queyran.

Villefranche-du-Queyran,Lot-et-Garonne

Soirée gratuite.

14h30 : Visites et découvertes du patrimoine

Dès 18h : Trad’Apéro par Tres de Garona puis restauration proposée par les associations locales et la commune.

21h : Concert et bal occitans par Landou et La Man Encantada..

Villefranche-du-Queyran 47160 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Free evening.

2:30 pm: Tours and heritage discoveries

6pm: Trad’Apéro by Tres de Garona, followed by food and drink provided by local associations and the commune.

9pm: Occitan concert and dance by Landou and La Man Encantada.

Tarde libre.

14.30 h: Visitas y descubrimiento del patrimonio

A partir de las 18.00 h: Trad’Apéro a cargo de Tres de Garona, seguido de comida y bebida ofrecidas por las asociaciones locales y el municipio.

21.00 h: Concierto y baile occitano a cargo de Landou y La Man Encantada.

Der Abend ist kostenlos.

14.30 Uhr: Besichtigungen und Entdeckung des Kulturerbes

Ab 18 Uhr: Trad’Apéro von Tres de Garona und anschließend Verpflegung, die von den örtlichen Vereinen und der Gemeinde angeboten wird.

21 Uhr: Konzert und okzitanischer Tanz von Landou und La Man Encantada.

